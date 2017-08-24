Speaking Up For Mental Health

Chris Harrington of Barrie has suffered from mental illness for nine years, not just the effects of it, but from the stigma as well. Living downtown, he says he sees a lot of people who are struggling but also hears the voices of many who don’t understand what mental illness is, what it’s like to live with it. He wants to change that, hoping an event this weekend at the Foxx Lounge on Dunlop Street East will help. The Foxxy Fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness will feature a number of speakers and entertainers. Harrington says many of them will recount their own experiences…

Admission is free until 9pm when the concerts begin.

Donations will be accepted at the door and through raffle tickets handed out with each cash or cheque donation to the CMHA.

Click here for more details on Saturday’s event and listen below for more with Chris Harrington…