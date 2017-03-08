Special Council Meeting Tonight On Midhurst Secondary Plan

Another chance tonight to weigh in on the Midhurst Secondary Plan environmental assessment, which will impact on growth in Springwater Township over the next couple of decades, leading to a seven-fold increase in the community. Mayor Bill French says the township did not have to hold this meeting…

http://rock95.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03-08-French-1.mp3

French says being better informed means better decisions are made.

Once the final report is complete it goes to the province for final approvals. French noting there’s still along way to go before any new development starts. Tonight’s meeting, is at the Township office on Nursery Road at 6:30.For more on the plan and tonight’s meeting, listen to this expanded explanation from Mayor French…