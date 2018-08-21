Special Investigations Unit Investigating Midland Death

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died while in police care.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were called to a home in the area of William Street and Birchwood Drive in Midland around 2:00 Sunday afternoon, with reports of a woman in medical distress.

Officers arrived to find the woman unresponsive, and began performing CPR and administering naloxone, an overdose prevention drug. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took the woman to hospital.

She was pronounced dead later that evening.

The SIU is investigating this death, and ask anyone with information to contact lead investigators at 1-800-787-8529.