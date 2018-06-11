Special Olympics Get A Two Million Dollar Cheque from Ontario Police Chiefs

A hefty cheque presentation at the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police Annual meeting today.

Incredible presentation of 2.3 million dollars @OACPOfficial for @SOOntario #OACP2018. Thanks to all Ontario Law Enforcement participants pic.twitter.com/RxHSK5ACuE — JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) June 11, 2018



A $2.3 million cheque from the Association to Special Olympics Ontario today, the proceeds of dozens of recent Torch Relays. Special Olympics Ontario is the police charity of choice, with our own Barrie Police Service and South Simcoe Police Service both participating in recent Torch Relays in support of the organization.



The money will go towards supporting not only some 25,000 athletes and their families, it will also fund travel, logistics and other special events for Special Olympics Ontario.

THANK YOU to our amazing Torch Run volunteers for $2.3 MILLION raised for @SOOntario last year. Over 25,000 lives changed because of your passion, dedication and commitment! https://t.co/BNnnH5Ixfx — Torch Run Ontario (@torchrunontario) June 11, 2018

Banner Photo Courtesy Barrie Police Service