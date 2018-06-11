Listen Live

Special Olympics Get A Two Million Dollar Cheque from Ontario Police Chiefs

Proceeds of Torch Run Events Presented At Annual Meeting

By News

A hefty cheque presentation at the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police Annual meeting today.


A $2.3 million cheque from the Association to Special Olympics Ontario today, the proceeds of dozens of recent Torch Relays. Special Olympics Ontario is the police charity of choice, with our own Barrie Police Service and South Simcoe Police Service both participating in recent Torch Relays in support of the organization.


The money will go towards supporting not only some 25,000 athletes and their families, it will also fund travel, logistics and other special events for Special Olympics Ontario.

Banner Photo Courtesy Barrie Police Service

