You don’t hear about this too often: someone’s been charged with speeding… on the water. Officers with the OPP were patrolling Nottawasaga River on Canada Day when one personal watercraft caught their attention. Police say the jet ski was topping out at 94km an hour in a 50 zone. The man at the helm, a 21-year-old Vaughan lad, was charged, under the Canada Shipping Act, with Speeding.