Spike in RVH Patient Volumes

An influx of patients at RVH means for longer waits and fewer beds. The Barrie health centre today says, due to an increase to patient volumes, a temporary 10-bed overflow unit has been opened. It’ll help, but as the hospital says medical bed occupancy has spiked to 135 per cent, patients are being cared for in hallways, temporary units, or even the ER. RVH is asking everyone to reconsider if a trip to the hospital is even warranted, if a visit to the family doctor in a few days wouldn’t do the trick instead.