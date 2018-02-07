Listen Live

Spike in RVH Patient Volumes

Hospital Asking Those Who Can, To Wait or See A Family Doctor Instead

By News

An influx of patients at RVH means for longer waits and fewer beds. The Barrie health centre today says, due to an increase to patient volumes, a temporary 10-bed overflow unit has been opened. It’ll help, but as the hospital says medical bed occupancy has spiked to 135 per cent, patients are being cared for in hallways, temporary units, or even the ER. RVH is asking everyone to reconsider if a trip to the hospital is even warranted, if a visit to the family doctor in a few days wouldn’t do the trick instead.

Related posts

OSPCA Update Status of Moonstone Dog Sled Investigation

Ontario Encouraging People Consider Taking the Skills Trade Path

The Rap Sheet

Time Capsule Discovered At Elmvale High School

Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges Laid In Year-Old Home Invasion

Former OPC Leader Says False Allegations Undermine #MeToo Movement

Orillia Man Charged By Anti-Child Porn Unit

It’s Safer Internet Day

The Rap Sheet