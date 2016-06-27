Spirit Catcher 15 Lakeshore Drive

Tuesday June 27th

12:00pm – 1:00pm

On Tuesday June 27th at noon, BLiSS Ann Green Yoga Studio, will be hosting a free lunchtime yoga session at the base of Barrie’s iconic Spirit Catcher to kick off the Canada Day weekend and the official start of summer! This event will celebrate Canada’s 150th year as well as provide donations to the Barrie Food Bank’s #FreshFridays initiative which collects unused hygiene and health products, hotel-sized or larger.

“We want to get people in the spirit of what it means to be Canadian! To be a part of this community, and to feel connected to this country and all the beauty and energy that it boasts,” said studio owner, Ann Green.

Participants need only to grab their mat and meet at the base of the spirit catcher at 15 Lakeshore Drive for 12:00pm. The free yoga class will take place from 12:15-1:00pm and the focus is on fun, movement and Finding your True North!