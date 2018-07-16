Listen Live

Spontaneous Combustion Being Considered As Oro Medonte Fire Probes Cause of Barn Fire

No Injuries Or Damage Estimate

By News

Oro Medonte Fire says a cause is still being determined, following a late Friday barn fire.

Fire Prevention Officer John Wigle tells us spontaneous combustion is one of the causes being considered after a hay storage facility was damaged by fire, after fire crews were called out just before midnight Friday, to a farm at 15/16th Sideroad near Line 12 of Oro.

No injuries were reported, while the owner is still working with the insurance company to determine a damage estimate.

Related posts

Canada Summer Jobs Program Benefits Local Students

UPDATE: Boy Pulled From Water At Barrie Water Park

The Rap Sheet

Motorcyclist in Hospital After Barrie Crash

Watch Your Child, Not your Phone

OPP Keeping Close Eye On Transport Trucks This Week

Burn Bans Remain In Place As Dry Spell Continues

Simcoe County Sports Update

Thieves Snag Safe From Hewitt’s Farm