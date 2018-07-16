Spontaneous Combustion Being Considered As Oro Medonte Fire Probes Cause of Barn Fire

Oro Medonte Fire says a cause is still being determined, following a late Friday barn fire.

Fire Prevention Officer John Wigle tells us spontaneous combustion is one of the causes being considered after a hay storage facility was damaged by fire, after fire crews were called out just before midnight Friday, to a farm at 15/16th Sideroad near Line 12 of Oro.

No injuries were reported, while the owner is still working with the insurance company to determine a damage estimate.