Spotify And Guinness Recognize The Biggest Artist Of The Year!

Last week we mentioned that Justin Bieber was headed for the Guinness World record books again for his part in “Despacito.”

Spotify and Guinness World Records are recognizing some incredible arts who made some epic achievements. “The Year in Pop” celebrates artists who have broken major records!

Guinness determines who makes the cut like this…. According to their website!

“With records from ‘Most streamed track worldwide’ to ‘Most followers on Instagram,’ these musicians are recognized for a variety of record-breaking achievements, including tours, online streaming, social media and even crowdfunding,” The playlist includes amazing artists from Katy Perry to BTS and Justin Bieber.