Spotlight Simcoe: Beverley Mahood Headlines Fundraiser

Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns Gala

    Supporting a great cause never sounded so good. You can help raise funds for the Child Advocacy Centre Simcoe/Muskoka at its inaugural Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns Gala on May 31’st.

    Canadian music star Beverley Mahood headlines the night. CACSM’s Louise Jones says it will be an incredible night with special appearances from musicians Leah Daniels, Jamie Warren and locals John Anderson and Mac Shepherd.  She encourages everyone to wear blue jeans, ball gowns or both.

    Helping The Most Vulnerable

    Child and Family Advocate Tanya Alfieri says the centre is a neutral, confidential safe space that’s used by forensic investigators who meet children, youth and families. Alfieri says the space gives the most vulnerable children and youth an opportunity to share their stories.

    CACSM Executive Director Tracey Carter says youth in this community are in need of help right now. She says part of what they do is educate the public about the fact that children are abused in this community. Carter says we all have a responsibility to help these kids.

    Facts About Child Abuse

    • A child is abused everyday in Simcoe-Muskoka.
    • 1-3 girls will be sexually abused before adulthood
    • 1-5 males will be sexually abused before turning 18
    • There are more than 300 investigations of physical and sexual abuse each year in Simcoe/Muskoka.

