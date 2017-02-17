Squirrel Defends Idaho Home From Robber

Who needs a guard dog when you have a hyperactive pet squirrel to watch over your home?

Joey the Squirrel is a hero after he stopped a burglary in an Idaho home by attacking and scratching a young teen trying to break into a gun safe.

The teen burglar told police the squirrel’s appearance “scared him, obviously, because he wasn’t expecting to have, you know, a squirrel come flying out of nowhere at him.” He was only able to grab a few things before fleeing the scene, leaving Joey as the victor.

Adam Pearl, the squirrel’s owner, said he noticed open doors and saw scratch marks on the lock of his gun safe when he got home, and immediately called police.

When the officers showed up, they were just as shocked as the burglar when Joey the Squirrel came flying out of nowhere to greet them.

Matching the scratch marks on the teens hands, and the fact that Pearl had a pet squirrel living in his house, it probably wasn’t too hard to find the suspect.

Pearl says Joey has been living with him for about six months after he was found in a flowerpot when he was only one week old. He says he planned to release Joey in the backyard in spring, but now isn’t so sure if he wants to part ways with his crime-stopping furry friend.

