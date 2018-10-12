St. James on the Line Cemetery Historical Night

On Friday October 12th, tour the St. James on the Lines cemetery by lantern encountering many spirits of Penetanguishene’s past. Visit the church where soldiers walked four abreast and relax in the pews while a church historian shares all with you. End this spiritual evening with light refreshments in the church hall (nominal fee applies for refreshments) $8.00 & hst with 7 & 8 p.m. tour times. Tickets to be purchased in advance at either the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives or All Saints Anglican Church.

Museum phone # 705-549-215