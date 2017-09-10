St. Vincent Park, St. Vincent & Blake Street, Barrie, Ontario

Sunday, September 10, 2017

9:30 AM

It’s about providing a better future for kidney patients. Every kilometre counts.

The Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Walks are the largest community fundraising event in Ontario dedicated to raising funds for innovative research, vital programs, and services that support people living with kidney disease.

For more information please visit www.kidneywalk.ca or call Tisann McSween at 905-278-3003 ext. 4963 or 1-800-387-4474.