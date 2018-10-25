Starbucks Just Released A Witch’s Brew Frappucino
Sip On Something Spooky
After last year’s Zombie Frappuccino, Starbucks has revealed another ghoulish drink to enjoy in this spooky season.
Starting today, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available across Canada for a limited time. The chilly drink is made from a purple blend of “toad’s breath” (swirl orange crème Frappuccino flavoured), “bat warts” (chia seeds), and topped with a vanilla whipped cream and a green dusting of “lizard scale” powder.
Sip on this scary drink before it’s gone!
Sip, sip.
*cackle, cackle*#WitchsBrewFrappuccino pic.twitter.com/A7pnL9Dvf2
— Starbucks Canada (@StarbucksCanada) October 25, 2018