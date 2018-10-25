Starbucks Just Released A Witch’s Brew Frappucino

After last year’s Zombie Frappuccino, Starbucks has revealed another ghoulish drink to enjoy in this spooky season.

Starting today, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available across Canada for a limited time. The chilly drink is made from a purple blend of “toad’s breath” (swirl orange crème Frappuccino flavoured), “bat warts” (chia seeds), and topped with a vanilla whipped cream and a green dusting of “lizard scale” powder.

Sip on this scary drink before it’s gone!