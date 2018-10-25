Listen Live

Starbucks Just Released A Witch’s Brew Frappucino

Sip On Something Spooky

By Kool Eats

After last year’s Zombie Frappuccino, Starbucks has revealed another ghoulish drink to enjoy in this spooky season.

Starting today, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is available across Canada for a limited time. The chilly drink is made from a purple blend of “toad’s breath” (swirl orange crème Frappuccino flavoured), “bat warts” (chia seeds), and topped with a vanilla whipped cream and a green dusting of “lizard scale” powder.

Sip on this scary drink before it’s gone!

 

 

Related posts

Burger King Has A New Burger That Can Give You Nightmares

PAGE’S 5: Easy Halloween Cocktails

Pickle Pizza Is Now A Thing

A New Study Explains The Perfect Number To Help Us Decide

Veggie Hot Dogs Are Now Available At IKEA!

Mars & Snickers Will Be Giving Us Healthier Options In The New Year!

Mac And Cheese Candy Canes Are Here!

Dunkin Donuts Is Changing Its Name.

Weight Watchers Is Changing Its Name