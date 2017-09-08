Starting This Weekend: Must-Watch TV in September

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3B: Sunday Sept. 10 @ 9pm on AMC

Walkers will rise again when Fear the Walking Dead returns this weekend for the last half of Season 3. Take a look at the preview…

Dancing with the Stars: Monday Sept. 18 @ 8pm on City

It’s the 25th Season of competition for the Mirror Ball Trophy and just this week the new lineup of celeb’s were unveiled…



Jerry Before Seinfeld: Tuesday Sept. 19 on Netflix

In the special, Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Comic Strip in NYC for an intimate stand-up set at the club that helped launch his career…

Gaga: Five Foot Two – Friday Sept. 22 on Netflix

This Documentary shows Gaga at a career crossroads, recording her latest album “Joanne” in the wake of mixed reviews for her 2013 album “Artpop”, prepping for her Super Bowl performances as well as her battle with Madonna.

The Walking Dead: Sunday Oct. 22 @ 9pm

In the much-anticipated Season 8 it’s finally time to go to war with Negan…

The Big Bang Theory: Monday Sept. 25 @ 8pm on CTV

Season 11 should provide an answer for the Season 10 finale’s cliff hanging question…

Young Sheldon: Monday Sept 25. @ 8:30pm on CTV

It’s a prequel spin-off of The Big Bang Theory…