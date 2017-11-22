Listen Live

Steve And Dustin From ‘Stranger Things’ Answer Fans’ Most Burning Questions

"Is Joe Keery Better"

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

It’s no secret that pretty much every cast member of Stranger Things is charming beyond reason.

So when WIRED asked Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin Henderson to answer some of the most-searched questions on Google about the show, what they got was nothing less than perfection.

Watch as the pair answer the tough questions like “Is Joe Keery Better” “is Gaten Matarazzo now”.

