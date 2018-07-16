Steve Harrington Works At The Mall In First Look At ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Netflix has rolled out a fresh teaser season 3 of Stranger Things. The spot is a television commercial for Hawkins, Indiana’s new Starcourt Mall. It’s packed full of references to famous brands’ retro logos, with The Gap, RadioShack, Zales, Claire’s, and more.

Oh, and we also get a look at bully-turned-mentor Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working at the mall’s Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour. Check out the teaser below.

While nothing is official, we’ll take that “Coming next summer!” message at the end of the clip as an indication that Season 3 could be on the way for summer 2019.