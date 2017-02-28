Steve Harvey has the best reaction to the Oscar Fail!

Chaos broke out during Sunday night’s Academy Awards after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as Best Picture over the true winner “Moonlight.” The chaotic scene immediately raced to the top of all-time Oscar moments, evoking Steve Harvey’s recent gaffe of naming the wrong Miss Universe winner. He tweeted Monday morning, “Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss?#Oscars.”

Biggest Loser Star suffers a Heart Attack!

Bob Harper-who’s now 51 suffered a heart attached. Bob was working out at a New York gym when he collapsed. The star was unconscious for two days and hospitalized for eight days…Happy to say Bob appears to be doing much better, posting a message to instagram assuring fans he is doing ok….

How many watched the Oscars?

ABC’s Sunday night broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards drew a 22.4 overnight rating, down 4 percent from last year’s low-rated show which pulled 34.3 viewers in 2016, according to Nielsen data.