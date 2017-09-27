Steven Tyler isn’t well.
Aerosmith was forced to cancel shows in South America has Steven Tyler is sick!
Tyler’s doctors have said that the singer needs immediate care and could not continue on with the tour…
Steven is now 69 and took to twitter to apologize to his fans for having to cancel the last few shows on that tour. Steven wants everyone to know that he is NOT in life threatening condition…
In a statement released on the bands website it says in part that Steven is expected to make a full recovery with proper rest and time.