Steven Tyler To Donald Trump “Stop Using My Music”

Steven Tyler was a little jaded after hearing that Donald Trump with using “Livin on the Edge” before a campaign Rally on Tuesday!

In a cease and desist letter, Tyler had his attorneys tell the President he could dream on if he thought he could continue using the song.

“This is not about Democrats vs. Republicans,” Tyler said in a statement Wednesday. “I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. This isn’t the first time that Trump has used an Aerosmith song, there was a couple of times back in 2015 also.

On another note: Same hairdresser?