Sticks In is a Road Hockey Tournament designed for a fun day of road hockey, fitness and to raise funds for a great cause. This is your opportunity to give back to the community and support Samaritan House Transitional Housing, combating domestic violence and social setbacks

Date: June 24th, 2017

Location: 49 Truman Road, Barrie

(Moore Packaging Co. parking lot)

Registration: 8:30am

Team Pictures: 8:30am-9:30am

To register a team, click HERE