Sting Takes His Show And Support To Oshawa!

Sting along with his broadway cast, The Last Ship performed a free concert yesterday in Oshawa for the GM workers and had a stern message to GM after the show. Thousands of assembly plant workers enjoyed an afternoon show taking their mind perhaps off the fact that by the end of this year 2,500 workers and 300 management will be out of work!

“You have a duty to support the community that’s worked for you,” said Sting. Sting continued with his massage to the car giant.

“It should be a mutual support system. These workers have loyally given their lives to the company. It’s a two way street. You can’t just walk away. It’s basically financial jiggery-pokery. (GM) just want to pay workers less in another place. That’s not right.”

A similar situation happened in his hometown of Newcastle with the shipbuilding industry which inspired him to write the lyrics to the musical which starts playing in Toronto at the Princess of Whales theatre next week!