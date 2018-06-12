Stolen SUV Abandoned After Innisfil Crash

Listen Live

Early Sunday Crash Involved Vehicle Taken from Barrie Address

Police are hoping for witnesses after a fail to remain crash involving a stolen car. Police got the call to Shoreview Drive in Innisfil around 4:00 Sunday morning, with reports of a car on its side on the shoulder. Nobody was around the black Ford Escape when police arrived, while investigators later found the vehicle was reported stolen from a Barrie address. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service’s Traffic Unit Constable Steve Black at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. 2030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

