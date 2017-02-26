Stop whatever you’re doing right now… The classic Nokia Brick phone is back… And is has Snake.

Yes, you heard right, the ever classic Nokia 3310 is back and its actually pretty cool!

You remember the Nokia 3310 right? well of course you do! If you has a cell phone in the early 2000’s, it was 100% this one.

On Sunday — 17 years after the phone was first introduced — Nokia announced it would be reintroducing the 3310.

The reimagined phone comes with the classic game Snake, and is said to have a standby battery life of a month. It also has a 2-megapixel camera, a microSD slot, and a color screen. It comes in four colors — red, yellow, blue, and gray — and is expected to cost around $52 when it becomes available sometime in the second quarter of the year.

“The love for the brand is immense. It gets a lot of affection from millions and millions of people,” said Nokia’s Chief Executive Rajeev Suri in a press conference on Sunday.

There they are, two beauties, side by side, and from what I remember, the one on the left was totally indestructible! Here’s hoping the new one is made of the same bullet proof material.

Below is the video that @Nokiamobie released showing off the new (yet, not so new) cellular.