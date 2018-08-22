Store Shelves Emptied As Hawaiians Prepare For Hurricane Lane

More than 40 millimetres of rain fell on Coldwater Tuesday as torrential rains pounded much of our region, but it will pale in comparison to what Hawaii may be in for as Hurricane Lane creeps closer and closer.

Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive on Wednesday in the Big Island, and in the smaller islands by Thursday or Friday

The storm powered up to Category 5 status overnight, packing a sustained wind of 285 kilometres per hour.

Max sustained winds in #HurricaneLane have increased to 160 MPH, making this a very dangerous Category 5 hurricane. Storm motion has begun to take more of a northerly component as it continues to approach #Hawaii. #HIwx (@NOAA GOES-West imagery) pic.twitter.com/Prh8s3yUfu — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 22, 2018

Rainfall could amount to more than 280 millimetres.

There hasn’t been a storm like this hit Hawaii in nearly 30 years. Only four named storms — two hurricanes and two tropical storms — have made landfall in Hawaii since 1959. Close calls are also rare, with Hawaii getting a named storm within 100 kilometres of its coastline about once every four years on average.

The U.S. National Weather Service says Lane poses a “potential threat to life and property.”

banner image via ekolu_eha_elima on Instagram