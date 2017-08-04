Storm Relief Funds Available For Some New Tec Residents

New Tecumseth residents affected by the heavy rain on June 23 can now seek funding assistance from the province. The Disaster Rocovery Assistance Program has been activated. “Many of our residents experienced damage to their homes due to the rain. We are pleased that they will now have the ability to apply for provincial funding to assist with the costs of repairs and clean up,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne. Affected individuals, small businesses, farmers and not-for-profit organizations who have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with emergency and recovery expenses. The program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or a main small business, farm or not-for-profit organization premise. Click here for more information or call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.