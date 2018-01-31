Stormy Daniels Appeared on Kimmel Last Night!

Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night after The State of the Union Address!

Stormy and now president Trump was reported to have had an affair prompting Trump’s lawyers to pay her hush money in the sum of $130,000.

Just hours prior to her appearance on Kimmel, a statement was issued denying the affair once again…BUT, the statement released doesn’t appear to actually be from Stormy as Kimmel points out and Daniels doesn’t deny?????

If you look at the two statements about the controversy, the signatures don’t match.