Strange Met Gala Looks from the Past

For those who don’t know… The Met Gala is coming up on Monday, May 1st. Very exciting stuff, people!

If you don’t know what the Met Gala is, it’s formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

So basically an excuse to wear some weird outfits. Lets take a look at some of the strangest past Met Gala Looks, shall we?

1. Charlotte Casiraghi in this strange Gucci concoction… That kinda looks like they dressed up a May Pole?

A post shared by The Well Coiffed Closet (@coiffedcloset) on May 4, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

2. Rihanna in all this yellow! It reminds me a little like Belle from Beauty and The Beast in the Ball scene, but not necessarily in a good way.

A post shared by Carrot Care (@carrotcareturkey) on May 5, 2015 at 4:54am PDT

Also, here’s a front view… There’s just a lot going on… She even needs a entourage to carry it for her!

A post shared by Hype Hair (@hypehairmag) on May 4, 2015 at 5:56pm PDT

3. Beyonce in all her glory and strange vinyl- plastic material… I mean, she looks great and I can’t hate on the Queen, but seriously! What the heck is that damn dress made out of?! And did she need to be cut out of it? So many questions.

A post shared by Maria (@vintagebell) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

4. Justin Bieber in this super flashy jacket and wearing sunglasses inside because he’s so sensitive.

A post shared by #ThinkingFashion (@westt.king) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

5. And of course Lady Gaga wearing this weird rug thing.

A post shared by xoxo, Lady Gagites (@lady_gagites) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

We mean absolutely no disrespect to the designers, of course they’re very talented in their fields and will most likely make more than my entire family in one life time. However, you have to ask yourself… How did you come up with that!? AND if these celebrities actually enjoy wearing these insane outfits….