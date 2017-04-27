Strange Met Gala Looks from the Past
The Met Gala is coming up on Monday, May 1st. Very exciting stuff, people! Another year of strange outfits!
If you don’t know what the Met Gala is, it’s formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.
So basically an excuse to wear some weird outfits. Lets take a look at some of the strangest past Met Gala Looks, shall we?
1. Charlotte Casiraghi in this strange Gucci concoction… That kinda looks like they dressed up a May Pole?
2. Rihanna in all this yellow! It reminds me a little like Belle from Beauty and The Beast in the Ball scene, but not necessarily in a good way.
Also, here’s a front view… There’s just a lot going on… She even needs a entourage to carry it for her!
3. Beyonce in all her glory and strange vinyl- plastic material… I mean, she looks great and I can’t hate on the Queen, but seriously! What the heck is that damn dress made out of?! And did she need to be cut out of it? So many questions.
4. Justin Bieber in this super flashy jacket and wearing sunglasses inside because he’s so sensitive.
5. And of course Lady Gaga wearing this weird rug thing.
We mean absolutely no disrespect to the designers, of course they’re very talented in their fields and will most likely make more than my entire family in one life time. However, you have to ask yourself… How did you come up with that!? AND if these celebrities actually enjoy wearing these insane outfits….