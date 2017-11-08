Stranger Things Producer Under Fire for On Screen Kids Kiss

The Stranger Things Director is under fire for allegedly pressuring kids on set to kiss… The kiss everyone is talking about took place during the last episode of Season 2 between Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and new character Max (Sadie Sink) at the climactic Hawkins Middle School Snow Ball dance…

During the after show- Beyond Stranger Things, the actors spoke about the unscripted moment and how uncomfortable it was…

The characters Lucas and Max performed the kiss in a room full of extras as well as “their parents, and the crew and [Sink’s] mom.”

Apparently it goes deeper than adults leering at #StrangerThings child actors. This interview is plain terrifying. https://t.co/tPSgPi77Ub — seriously hilary (@seriouslyhilary) November 5, 2017

Many are expressing their concern regarding the moment via social media wondering why the Duffers didn’t work with the actors in order to make them feel comfortable in performing the moment.