Stranger Things, Season 2 Is The Most Watched Show On TV

Nielson’s ratings, the company that tracks the size of viewership for Television has just started to track streaming services and the first round of results show that Stranger Things, season 2 is very popular.

According to Nielsen’s ratings, Stranger Things 2’s premiere was watched by 15.8 million people over the first three days. Stranger Things beat out The Walking Dead which saw about 15 million viewers within the same time period!

polygon.com says:

“It should be noted that despite Nielsen’s record and reputation for reporting viewership, the company has stated that the data “is not accurate, not even close, and does not reflect the viewing of these shows on Netflix.” Netflix has not released viewership numbers for its series in the past, and its chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, has never suggested that it will.”