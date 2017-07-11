Listen Live

Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Announced

Something strange... in the neighbourhood...

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Parents

Halloween 2017 has just gotten a lot better; Stranger Things season 2 launches in time for Halloween on October 27th. A new teaser and poster have been posted online to tide you over until the fall.

Stranger Things is a Netflix original set in Indiana in the 1980s. The first season’s plot centres around the disappearance of a young boy in a fictional Indiana town and the second season picks up around a year after the events of the first season. The show draws influences from the works of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and more to keep you on the edge of your seat.

 

Related posts

WATCH: Bike Helmet Saves a Life

Jersey Shore is coming back!

LISTEN: Kesha’s new single

LOOK: Ryan Reynolds Approved Of Teen’s Prom Photoshopping Skills

Barrielicious Is On!

A Drake cameo in TV’s “The Handmade’s Tale”?

3 important questions about kissing!

Arcade Fire Has Responded To The Jenner’s Ridiculous T-Shirts

Annie Lennox Has ‘Potential’, According To Radio Host’s Email