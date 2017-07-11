Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Announced

Halloween 2017 has just gotten a lot better; Stranger Things season 2 launches in time for Halloween on October 27th. A new teaser and poster have been posted online to tide you over until the fall.

Stranger Things is a Netflix original set in Indiana in the 1980s. The first season’s plot centres around the disappearance of a young boy in a fictional Indiana town and the second season picks up around a year after the events of the first season. The show draws influences from the works of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and more to keep you on the edge of your seat.