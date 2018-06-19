Stranger Things Star, Millie Bobby Brown Has A Message For Cyber Trolls

14 year old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown walked away with the best performance by an actor award at the MTV Awards last night….Actually- she wasn’t walking at all after breaking her knee cap.

She sent a vid message thanking those who needed to be thanked and also sent a message to those who trolled her and others on social media.

The 14-year-old actress said:

“I want you to know how grateful I am to those that support me. Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught – that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it.

“There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and either should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Her strong message comes days after she deleted her Twitter account after she became the target of trolls, who flooded the platform with homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her. This coincided with the trending hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, which first appeared online in November last year but resurfaced in June.