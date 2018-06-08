“Stranger Things” Trading Cards Are Coming Soon!

In the 80’s and even 90’s trading cards were all the rage! Kids traded hockey cards, baseball cards and in Charlie’s case, Beverly Hills 90210 cards! You were so excited to buy a pack of trading cards as they came with cards, stickers, some were autographed and yes- even gum!

Now we can teach our kids some old school fun!

“Stranger Things” trading cards. And, expect them to be authentic to 80s are coming!

The throwback-style set includes 100 base cards, all based on the show’s first season, stickers and even commemorative patch cards. The only real question left is whether we can expect the rock hard sticks of powdered gum? You can get them in October!