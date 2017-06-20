Listen Live

Strawberries are Here!

Local Pick-Your-Own!

By Lisa Morgan

Local Ontario strawberries are here! It’s time to load up!

Here’s a list of Pick-Your-Own places in Simcoe County. If I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it!

Barrie Hill Farms

2935 Barrie Hill Rd.,
Springwater, ON, L9X 1S8
Phone: (705)728-0571

 

Egos Berry Farm

596 Horseshoe Valley Rd. E.
R.R. 4 Coldwater, ON, L0K 1E0
Phone: (705) 326-9922

Thunder Beach Berry Farm

A pesticide-free farm located:

1369 County Road 6 N. (Chemin Du Loup)
Tiny Township, L9M 0R8
Phone: 705-533-2345

R Family Farms

Located just off the 5th Line north of 89 at:

3560 3 Line,
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
Phone: 705 812 2373

 

Happy Father’s Day!! The berries are beautiful and we are officially open for the season Open from 9-4 today

A post shared by R Family Farm (@rfamilyfarm3560) on

The Holy Barbarian

5809 5th Line
Tottenham, Ontario
Phone: (416) 786-2297

 

Fernwood Farms and Market

7865 Hwy 26
Stayner, Ontario
 Phone: (705) 428-3171

 

Visser Farms

4501 20th Sideroad,
Gilford, L0L 1R0
Phone: (905) 775-6956

Meesters and Sons

634 Concession 10 N Nottawasaga Rd,
Collingwood, L9Y 3Y9
Phone: (705) 445-3768

Related posts

Coming Soon: Man-Bun Ken

Beautiful Drone Video of Barrie

World Refugee Day – Over 11 Million Kids Displaced