Strawberries are Here!
Local Pick-Your-Own!
Local Ontario strawberries are here! It’s time to load up!
Here’s a list of Pick-Your-Own places in Simcoe County. If I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it!
Barrie Hill Farms
2935 Barrie Hill Rd.,
Springwater, ON, L9X 1S8
Phone: (705)728-0571
Look what we have! PYO strawberries start Friday June 23! pic.twitter.com/x7hOt2X2YD
— Barrie Hill Farms (@BarrieHillFarms) June 20, 2017
Egos Berry Farm
596 Horseshoe Valley Rd. E.
R.R. 4 Coldwater, ON, L0K 1E0
Phone: (705) 326-9922
Lookin’ good!!! #PYO strawberries open Wednesday June 21st 8-4!
82 HVR at our Coulson Ridge Farm pic.twitter.com/IBV9KcuusQ
— Pick Egos (@pickegos) June 21, 2017
Thunder Beach Berry Farm
A pesticide-free farm located:
1369 County Road 6 N. (Chemin Du Loup)
Tiny Township, L9M 0R8
Phone: 705-533-2345
R Family Farms
Located just off the 5th Line north of 89 at:
3560 3 Line,
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
Phone: 705 812 2373
The Holy Barbarian
Phone: (416) 786-2297
Fernwood Farms and Market
Visser Farms
4501 20th Sideroad,
Gilford, L0L 1R0
Phone: (905) 775-6956
Meesters and Sons
Collingwood, L9Y 3Y9