Park Place and the David Busby Centre have teamed up for the first annual Strides for Busby Fun Walk, taking place at Park Place on September 23rd at 8 am. This is a fun back to school event for all ages. Invite the whole family to participate and create a team!

Participants can choose their own fundraising goal and their walking distance: 1 – 5 KM around a 1 KM route in support of ending homelessness in Barrie. Everyone in attendance will be invited to enjoy refreshments and entertainment throughout the morning. What a great way to kick off the school year and make a difference in your community.

The David Busby Centre is a solutions-focused social service organization that facilitates meaningful support and programming, as well as works with collaborative partners to enhance accessible multi-disciplinary supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The David Busby Centre operates a social service hub facility and outreach services that responds to our community’s homelessness crisis by providing housing focused programs, services and emergency group lodging. Our mission is to create the shortest path from homelessness to permanent safe housing.

Thank you in advance for your participation and support!

For more details and to register click HERE.