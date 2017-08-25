Listen Live

String Of Fires At Barrie Plant Alarming

Fire Marshal, Barrie Fire Investigators On Scene

Three fires this month – one of them this week, six in the last two years at Barrie electronics recycler GEEP. The Fire Chief and Fire Marshal are concerned, wanting to get to the bottom of what’s causing them. The fire this week, as with the others, started in equipment at the plant. This time it was in a metal shredder, but what triggered it remains a mystery. The plant was closed yesterday and likely will be today as investigators continue to go through the plant looking for potential trouble spots.

