Strong Full Time Job Growth Contributes To Barrie’s Falling Jobless Rate

Barrie’s jobless rate shed an entire percentage point to 7.4 per cent. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says there was a strong showing in the full time job market in town, despite a growing labour force. This is a positive change after being among the highest unemployment rates, at 8.8 per cent, just two months prior. On the provincial level, Ontario’s jobless rate up just a smidge, a tenth of a percent, to 5.7, while the federal rate of 5.8 didn’t budge month-over-month.