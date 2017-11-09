Students At McMaster U. Develop Device That Can Detect Skin Cancer

Four students at McMaster University, including one raised in Barrie, have won a $50,000 dollar prize to continue development of a handheld device that detects skin cancer. They say the non-invasive device can diagnose melanoma by monitoring heat emissions of various cells. Current diagnosis methods rely heavily on visual inspections which can be inaccurate. The device beat out a robotic arm from Italy that is able to print 3D objects and a German device that makes it easier to puncture veins with a catheter on the first try. One of the students, 22-year-old Rotimi Fadiya, was born in Nigeria and raised in Barrie.

banner image: YouTube/ James Dyson Foundation