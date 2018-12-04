Study Finds That Christmas Is Physically And Emotionally Exhausting For Women!

Women do more of the domestic duties compared to men, in fact; 60% more according to a study….So its no wonder that women tend to take on most of the physic and emotional burden of the holidays…

There was a YouGov poll from 2013, which surveyed just under 2,000 British adults and found that overwhelmingly women do the majority of the work to make Christmas happen.

According to YouGov: ‘69% of women say they send out the Christmas cards, while only 12% of men say the same.

Women buy 60% of the presents while men buy just 8%

Women buy the food 54% of the time compared to men at just 13%

Women cook Christmas dinner over 50% of the time compared to men at 17%…

39% of men said that they drink the most in the house on Christmas day, compared to only 14% of women, and when asked and who falls asleep first on the day itself 38% of men said they did, compared to just 13% of women.

Jobs most likely to be done by women:

Buying Christmas present for children

Buying Christmas presents for children’s friends

Buying Christmas presents for relatives

Wrapping Christmas presents

Buying Christmas cards

Writing Christmas cards Sending/delivering Christmas cards

Sending/delivering Christmas presents

Making sure the children have their school nativity costume

Picking out/buying the Christmas tree

Decorating the Christmas tree

Decorating the inside of the house

Doing the big Christmas food and drink shop

Buying the turkey

Cleaning the house to prepare for festive visitors

Making drinks and handing out nibbles to guests

Arranging family visits

Cleaning the house ahead of Christmas day

Peeling the vegetables Preparing the turkey Cooking the turkey/ vegetables

Clearing away the wrapping paper etc after presents have been opened

Tidying away all the new toys

Tidying/cleaning the house after Christmas Day

Jobs most likely to be done by men:

Decorating the outside areas of the house

Cleaning and preparing outside areas for festive visitors

Carving the turkey

Washing up after Christmas dinner

Putting the garbage outside

Getting the children’s gifts out the boxes and set up to play

Tidying the outside areas of the house after Christmas Day

Getting rid of the Christmas tree