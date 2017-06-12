Study links eating french fries to increased risk of death! Sorry to bum you out!

Next time the server asks you, “do you want fries with that,” -think again!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned reading health studies, it’s that everything will kill us. Seriously. Everything.

According to researchers, the twice-weekly fry consumption more than doubled the risk of death. And it’s not the potatoes that are the problem — eating them boiled, baked or mashed didn’t pose the same risks.

It’s the fried ones that’ll get you. (Especially the crispy ones.)

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has linked eating fried potatoes — including french fries, home fries, curly fries, waffle fries, hash browns, tater tots, jojos, and any other variation we might have forgotten — at least twice a week with an increased risk of death.

This warning probably doesn’t apply to the casual fry enthusiast who tucks into the odd plate of grease on special occasions. But relying excessively on fast food for midweek dinners, or grabbing fries as a side every day for lunch? Yeah, that could be problematic.

Here’s the study!