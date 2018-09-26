Study Shows That Divorced Women Are Happier Than Divorced Men

Last week a study came out that found that divorce rates have been on the decline…(Perhaps that’s because less people are actually getting married?)

But if you are divorced the good news is that another study shows that women are happier than their male counterparts…

When asked about happiness after a separation, 53% of women said that they were way happier compared to just 32% men who said the same…

After a divorce, women were found to use more positive words like “glad”, “celebration” and “Excitement”. On the flip side, men talked about failure and disappointment…

61% of women in the survey said that they were happy to be single again and NOT looking for a companion and only 47% of men said the same.

After divorce 17% of men still had feelings for their ex compared to women who only cared about 8%!

Metro UK