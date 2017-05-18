SUBSTITUTE SWEAR WORDS
Oh Sugar!
Charlie read “People of Walmart” to her kids last night! (Mother of the year)… The Book had some foul words, so Charlie had to get a little creative. (More so than those people of Walmart)
Feel the urge to swear- try these….
Great day in the morning!
Oh Jeez! Oh Pete!
Dag nab it
Dad gum it
Cheese and rice
God love a duck
Son of a biscuit eater
Oh, shut the front door
Shoot fire and apple butter.
Hot damn the bunny man
Four by six!
Frogs and Snakes!
Madagascar! Remember this?