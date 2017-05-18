Listen Live

SUBSTITUTE SWEAR WORDS

Oh Sugar!

By Kool Mornings

Charlie read “People of Walmart” to her kids last night!  (Mother of the year)… The Book had some foul words, so Charlie had to get a little creative. (More so than those people of Walmart)

 

Feel the urge to swear- try these….

 

Great day in the morning!
Oh Jeez! Oh Pete!
Dag nab it
Dad gum it
Cheese and rice
God love a duck
Son of a biscuit eater
Oh, shut the front door
Shoot fire and apple butter.
Hot damn the bunny man
Four by six!
Frogs and Snakes!

 

Madagascar!  Remember this?

