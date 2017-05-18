SUBSTITUTE SWEAR WORDS

Charlie read “People of Walmart” to her kids last night! (Mother of the year)… The Book had some foul words, so Charlie had to get a little creative. (More so than those people of Walmart)

Feel the urge to swear- try these….

Great day in the morning!

Oh Jeez! Oh Pete!

Dag nab it

Dad gum it

Cheese and rice

God love a duck

Son of a biscuit eater

Oh, shut the front door

Shoot fire and apple butter.

Hot damn the bunny man

Four by six!

Frogs and Snakes!

Madagascar! Remember this?