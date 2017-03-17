Subway Suing CBC For $210 Million Over Chicken Report

After a story was published by CBC claiming some of Subway’s chicken products only contained 50 per cent chicken DNA, beefed up with soy fillers, the sandwich chain has fired back with a notice of action against the broadcasting giant. Subway claims that CBC’s report is false.

“We have issued a notice of action in Canada against the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that asks for $210 million in damages over allegations made by its program, Marketplace, that are defamatory and absolutely false,” said Subway.

Subway also said that they tried to “share the facts with the CBC” regarding their chicken’s quality, and expressed “strong objections to their inaccurate claims.”

“Serving high-quality food to our customers is our top priority, and we are committed to seeing that this factually incorrect report is corrected.”

The CBC’s public affairs manager Emma Bédard told the Star that if they are taken to court, they “intend to file a statement of defence.”

“We believe our journalism to be sound and there is no evidence that we’ve seen that would lead us to change our position,” said Bédard.

Image courtesy Subway via Instagram