Summer Fun: The Urban Slide

The World’s best slip n’ slide is the perfect combination of family fun.



There are a few rules:

Sliders must be at least 44 inches tall

Sliders need to slide on a tube or other inflatable

Wristbands must be worn at all times in the sliding area

Upon arrival, you will check-in at the top of the slide where you will receive your coloured wristband which must be worn at all times in the sliding area… This is your passport to the Urban Slide!

Read this for more info on the inflatables used to go sliding…

This Friday & Saturday Meaford will be home to Canada’s 1,000-foot slip n’ slide!

The Urban Slide takes over downtown Penetang on July 28 & 29!

Guess who’s back🙈… back again😎… #comingsoon #urbanslide2017 #urbanslide #meaford #bluemountains #georgianbay A post shared by The Urban Slide Canada (@urbanslidecanada) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Hunstville will host slip n’ slide fun on August 5 & 6!