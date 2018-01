What started as a small prank by a few guys has turned into an International day of silliness. This Sunday, January 7th, people around the world will drop their drawers and ride the subway or tube, if you’re in the UK for No Pants Day!

The event is put on by Improv Everywhere every January, where random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter with no pants.

The first ride happened in 2002.