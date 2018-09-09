Sunglasses theft suspect sought

South Simcoe Police looking for a suspect following a theft of designer sunglasses.

Officers were called to a store inside the Tanger Outlet mall on Friday August 17th around 4:45pm. The man, according to officers, made off with two pairs of shades.

The suspect is described as..

Brown in his early 40’s

6’0″ tall, heavy set

Approximately 250 lbs

Short black hair and clean shaven

Wearing new white Adidas running shoes, blue jeans, a navy blue golf shirt and dark sunglasses

If you recognize the man you’re urged to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers