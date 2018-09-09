Sunglasses theft suspect sought
South Simcoe Officers report the theft happened last month inside the Tanger Outlet mall
South Simcoe Police looking for a suspect following a theft of designer sunglasses.
Officers were called to a store inside the Tanger Outlet mall on Friday August 17th around 4:45pm. The man, according to officers, made off with two pairs of shades.
The suspect is described as..
- Brown in his early 40’s
- 6’0″ tall, heavy set
- Approximately 250 lbs
- Short black hair and clean shaven
- Wearing new white Adidas running shoes, blue jeans, a navy blue golf shirt and dark sunglasses
If you recognize the man you’re urged to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers