Sunglasses theft suspect sought

South Simcoe Officers report the theft happened last month inside the Tanger Outlet mall

By News

South Simcoe Police looking for a suspect following a theft of designer sunglasses.

Officers were called to a store inside the Tanger Outlet mall on Friday August 17th around 4:45pm. The man, according to officers, made off with two pairs of shades.

The suspect is described as..

  • Brown in his early 40’s
  • 6’0″ tall, heavy set
  • Approximately 250 lbs
  • Short black hair and clean shaven
  • Wearing new white Adidas running shoes, blue jeans, a navy blue golf shirt and dark sunglasses

If you recognize the man you’re urged to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers

