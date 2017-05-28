Sunnidale Park

Sunday May 28th

11am-2pm

The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County has decided to join the nation-wide movement to hold one Walk for Alzheimer’s for all of Simcoe County on May 28, 2017 at the Dorian Parker Centre located within Sunnidale Park, in Barrie. Our goal is to raise funds for programs and services provided to families in our region who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Registration is at 11am

Walk is at 12pm

Prizes and refreshments at 1pm