Super Hero Girls Cartoon Is Coming To TV

They’re every where these days, and now the DC Super Hero Girls are coming to TV.

Warner Bros has announced that the DC Super Hero Girls animated series will premiere on The Cartoon Network in 2018. The series will follow not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara (Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl) as the learn to balance superpowers and secret identities with getting their homework done on time.

The series will be helmed by Emmy award winning Lauren Faust, and according to the network will also feature some of DC’s sinister super villains

Gal pals Bumblebee, Zatanna and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz are always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on and a fist to punch with, and their bros in the Justice League amp up the fun whether they’re at a concert or taking down a crime ring. But what happens when Diana and her favorite study buddy and fencing partner, Tatsu, can’t agree on how to dole out justice as Wonder Woman and Katana? Or when Barbara finds out her Gotham-Con bestie is teen-fiend Harley Quinn? Along with all their friends, foes and frenemies, this squad of super teens navigates the unique growing pains that come when you’re a teenager trying to fight the battles of the world and the battles of growing up at the same time.

Main image courtesy of Warner Bros