Support For RVH Rewarded

Yahoos and huzzahs handed out at RVH to longtime support Scott Elliott. Through the family business – Sarjeant Fuels – Elliot and his family have contributed more than $1.5M to the health centre. He has also served on the hospital board of directors and hospital foundation. RVH has honoured him with the David Blenkarn Spirit Award – named after the chair of the RVH Foundation’s ‘I Believe’ capital campaign. The award is given annually to people who inspire and motivate others to support RVH. “This year we are honouring someone who has supported RVH throughout both his personal and professional life as an incredibly generous donor and a passionately dedicated volunteer,” says John Byles, chair, RVH Foundation. “Scott and his family have a long history of giving to RVH through their family business – The Sarjeant Company. They have contributed more than $1.5 million to this health centre, and just as importantly, Scott has dedicated his time, knowledge and skills as both a director and chair for the RVH Board of Directors and the RVH Foundation Board of Directors.”

