Support Group Meetings Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

Support Group Meetings

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Alzheimer Society Office

20 Anne Street South, Barrie

______________________________________________________________

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m.

“Cranberry Craft Studio & Kitchen” (lower level)

Location: Waterford Retirement Community,

132 Edgehill Drive (at Leacock Drive) Barrie

______________________________________________________________

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: The Spoke Club House, Sandycove Acres North,

908 Lockhart Road, Innisfil

Event: The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes. For further information call Heidi Haupt (705) 722-1066.

Note: These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

